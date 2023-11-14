The SOLVAir® bicarbonate process consists in the injection of dry sodium-based sorbent into the incineration flue gases to be cleaned. This not only enables to easily reach targeted emissions limits, but also minimizes the quantity of reagents needed, which in turn enhances energy recovery and limits the amount of residue produced, reducing related logistics costs in the process.



The sodium-based sorbent reacts directly with the acids present in the flue gases such as HCl, SOx and HF, transforming them into solid salts, which are collected using a filter. Furthermore, a specific sorbent can be injected together with the sorbent in order to better control the emissions of organic micropollutants and heavy metals generated by waste incineration.



Particularly effective for sludge incineration



Our solution is very efficient for sludge incineration in wastewater treatment facilities, a particular segment of the waste to energy industry. This is due to the excellent efficiency of bicarbonate towards high concentrations of SOx, its optimal application with flue gas treatment temperatures around 200°C, typical of sludge incineration plants, and the possibility to easily optimize energy recovery.