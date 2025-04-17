Innovation4Waste is the new Partitalia brand that develops IoT waste tracking solutions using advanced and Cloud-based technologies, optimising the collection, the quality and the traceability of waste deliveries, with more than 2,400 customers across Europe and worldwide and over 15,000 connected devices.

From May 5th to 8th, the company will be an exhibitor at Waste Expo 2025 — at booth 980 —, the leading trade show in North America focused on solid waste, recycling, and sustainability, taking place at the Convention Center in Las Vegas. In the US, it will showcase its “Smart Waste Management” IoT ecosystem, which includes a comprehensive portfolio of connected solutions designed to meet the needs of different scenarios.