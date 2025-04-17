Waste Expo 2025 : Innovation4Waste’s IoT solutions at Waste Expo 2025
Innovation4Waste is the new Partitalia brand that develops IoT waste tracking solutions using advanced and Cloud-based technologies, optimising the collection, the quality and the traceability of waste deliveries, with more than 2,400 customers across Europe and worldwide and over 15,000 connected devices.
From May 5th to 8th, the company will be an exhibitor at Waste Expo 2025 — at booth 980 —, the leading trade show in North America focused on solid waste, recycling, and sustainability, taking place at the Convention Center in Las Vegas. In the US, it will showcase its “Smart Waste Management” IoT ecosystem, which includes a comprehensive portfolio of connected solutions designed to meet the needs of different scenarios.
The waste emergency and the challenge of efficiency
According to estimates from the World Bank, as reported in the 2018 What a Waste 2.0: A Global Snapshot of Solid Waste Management to 2050 report, global waste production is expected to reach 3.4 billion tons per year by 2050 — a significant increase from the 2.01 billion tons generated in 2016.
In addition to implementing proper recycling procedures, it is essential for local governments to adopt efficient collection models that reduce costs and support better planning of waste management activities.
This is the direction taken by Innovation4Waste’s IoT solutions, designed to improve waste collection efficiency from a logistical perspective, reducing costs without changing existing workflow.
Real-time data to optimize collection
The data collected by Innovation4Waste’s IoT solutions is transmitted to the Cloud in real-time and can be used for effective planning of field operations, optimizing operational planning.
Among the new solutions presented by the company, Asset Track-ID is the IoT system for tracking roll-off containers, which monitors container location in real-time, communicating bidirectionally with the Cloud and remotely managing devices. Easily integrable with third-party applications, the asset tracker allows for quick location of lost or misplaced containers, helping to avoid costly replacements. The continuous monitoring system also enables prompt action in case of anomalies, supporting a more effective waste management approach.
The company also offers IoT solutions for RFID data collection in curbside waste pickup, which ensure traceability of the delivery and automatic and reliable data collection. These include high-power vehicle-mounted RFID readers that are stand-alone, ultra-durable, and capable of operating in extreme environments — automatically identifying authorized containers. And then the new Discovery Mobile, the evolution of the first wearable RFID reader for waste collection, ergonomic and lightweight, that has gained strong traction across the European market over the years.