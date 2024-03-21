Shredding lithium battery emerges as a critical in the recycling process, addressing challenges related to safety and material recovery efficiency. A major national client has collaborated with SatrindTech to implement the shredding part of a pilot plant for treating and recovering these batteries. The adopted solution addresses the risks of lithium reacting with water and air, preventing fires or explosions and ensuring a safe and effective process.



The choice of a 37kW dual-shaft shredder, of the K50 series, with a 1m shredding chamber and a mix of blades with different hooks, from 30 mm, equipped with a customized supporting frame and hopper, demonstrates attention to quality and safety in the lithium battery shredding process. The shredding chamber, entirely nickel-plated and with stainless steel carpentry, equipped with special seals, contributes to water tightness, essential for the safe treatment of batteries.



In conclusion, lithium battery shredding is a fundamental aspect of the battery lifecycle in the automotive industry, contributing to the creation of a sustainable system that not only addresses environmental and safety challenges but also opens new prospects for recovering valuable materials. This innovative approach promotes recycling as a sustainable alternative to extracting new raw materials, highlighting the importance of advanced technologies and sustainable practices in the modern automotive industry.

