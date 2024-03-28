Whereas Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions has traditionally been strong in plastics and paper and cardboard waste streams, the heavier waste streams are the classic playing field of Lubo Recycling Solutions. In the past, that was the domain for star sieves, but nowadays both Construction & Demolition (C&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) waste include a lot more mechanical and other separation techniques. Recycling in C&D and C&I is becoming increasingly interesting, because of legislation, but also higher prices for raw materials.



Therefore, it is important to develop and build sorting plants that specialize in these specific waste streams. These facilities are set to follow a path similar to single-stream plants: they will get bigger, and the quality standards they must meet, will become higher. Lubo is ready to face these challenges to help companies recover more value from their waste streams. Reaching higher purity rates is one way to do that.



Innovation is key in all the solutions that Lubo is offering nowadays. Mechanical separation, compressed air technology, optical sorting, robotics, and even the integration of artificial intelligence to create self-regulating machines. As a frontrunner in the recycling industry, innovation and R&D are key for Lubo. For example, Lubo continues to develop new stars for sieves that can improve the separation of material.



One of the recent state-of-the-art MRFs that Lubo designed and produced, is that of FCC in Placer County, US – a large C&D plant in California leading the way in the industry. In compliance with the California Green Building Code, which mandates diverting 65% of construction and demolition debris from landfills, the facility represents a pioneering approach to waste management. By designing a comprehensive sorting process, Lubo is not just meeting regulations but also showcasing its extensive knowledge and expertise in custom-made recycling solutions.



Lubo also recently commissioned a sophisticated C&I installation for Baudelet in France. For C&I streams, flexibility is key. The waste fraction and composition vary wildly. To create a sorting process around these challenges, expertise is vital.



The people from Lubo look forward to welcoming you at IFAT in Munich (stand B5 327/426, where Lubo will be present as part of the Bollegraaf Group). Here you can learn more about the latest developments, ongoing projects, and the future of the industry.