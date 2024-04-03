i-STEP cleverly combines digital services with sensors and pours the data into a user-friendly portal. This simplifies work processes, minimizes downtimes and extends the service life of machines. IFE will be providing exclusive insights into the practical application of the new tools at stand 139/238 in hall B6. There, interested trade fair visitors will have the opportunity to test i-STEP on a machine.

However, the company is already providing a sneak peek before IFAT. i-STEP Vibrosense - a tool for simple vibration analysis that can be operated using a smartphone or tablet - is to be presented in the weeks leading up to the trade fair. If you are interested, you can register in advance for the IFE newsletter to receive further information.