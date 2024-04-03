IFAT 2024 : Making future technologies ready for use: IFE presents new product division
IFAT Munich 2024, the world's leading trade fair for waste management, will open its doors in Munich from May 13 to 17, 2024. For IFE Aufbereitungstechnik, IFAT is the most important event in the trade fair calendar. Helmut Tröbinger, Global Sales Director, emphasizes the importance of IFAT as the most important international industry gathering in the field of recycling: "IFAT is therefore also the right place to present future-oriented technologies and show ways for their practical application." In line with this motto, IFE is using the trade fair to present its new product division i-STEP to the expert audience.
i-STEP: Smart, digital tools put into practice
i-STEP cleverly combines digital services with sensors and pours the data into a user-friendly portal. This simplifies work processes, minimizes downtimes and extends the service life of machines. IFE will be providing exclusive insights into the practical application of the new tools at stand 139/238 in hall B6. There, interested trade fair visitors will have the opportunity to test i-STEP on a machine.
However, the company is already providing a sneak peek before IFAT. i-STEP Vibrosense - a tool for simple vibration analysis that can be operated using a smartphone or tablet - is to be presented in the weeks leading up to the trade fair. If you are interested, you can register in advance for the IFE newsletter to receive further information.
Live tour of the comprehensive compost processing solution AEROSELECTOR
A special highlight for trade fair visitors from the compost processing industry: an exclusive tour of the AEROSELECTOR at compost processor VIVO in Warngau, around 40 km away. The plant went into operation in December 2023 and has since achieved impressive results and made work processes more efficient. Interested visitors can register for the tour, including transportation to the plant and back to the trade fair, using the form at www.ife-bulk.com/en/ifat-2024.
Further information about IFE Aufbereitungstechnik's presentation at IFAT can be found here.
ABOUT IFE AUFBEREITUNGSTECHNIK GMBH
High-quality screening, magnetic and vibratory conveying technology tailor-made from a single source - this makes IFE so unique. With commitment and decades of experience, IFE succeeds in finding individual, sometimes unconventional solutions for the processing of a wide variety of bulk materials.
IFE Aufbereitungstechnik GmbH
Patertal 20 3340 Waidhofen / Ybbs
Austria
Tel.: +43 7442 515 - 0
Fax: +43 7442 515 - 15
E-Mail: office@ife-bulk.com
Web: www.ife-bulk.com