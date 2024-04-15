Paid Engagement

Live at IFAT 2024 : Manage plant performance at-a-glance with intelligent facility monitoring

Facility monitoring with Greyparrot Analyzer. An industry first, real-time view of material flows, sorting efficiency, mass balance, and the valuables in your residue line.
Greyparrot is launching a feature at IFAT Munich 2024 that will give materials recovery facilities (MRFs) more control over their most vital processes. The new Facility Dashboard is launching at the expo, where you can see a live demo (at stand 137 in Hall B4) from the 13th of May.

Read on to learn how a bird’s-eye-view of a facility’s operations translates into higher-quality output, less material lost to residue, and a more profitable recovery operation.

