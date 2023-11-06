Mattiussi Ecologia began in 1983 as a pioneering endeavour in the presorted waste collection sector, establishing industry standards and introducing product innovations.

The acquisition of the Friuli-based manufacturing site Mepla completed the drive in innovation and technology through in-house process management.

With a keen eye focussed on the future, NEXT40 today, in celebrating the Company’s 40th anniversary, provides an opportunity for reflection. This initiative embraces future environmental sustainability challenges by engaging young eco-designers through the second “CREATable RESOURCES CONTEST - NEXT40 edition”.