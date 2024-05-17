Robotic technology : Millennium Recycling and Waste Robotics Collaborate to Achieve a 55% Increase in Recovery Rates
Faced with increasing labor challenges and the need to improve the pre-sort stage of their recycling process, Millennium Recycling sought a robust solution to handle problematic waste materials that could potentially damage processing equipment. In response, Waste Robotics deployed two advanced sorting robots equipped with our unique Gripper AI technology on the pre-sort line. These robots have been specifically designed to effectively manage and remove bags and other bulky items, reducing the risk of equipment breakdown and optimizing the sorting process.
Since their integration, these robots have showcased exceptional capability, handling heavy items weighing as much as 20kg. Their deployment has resulted in a remarkable 55% increase in material recovery rates, significantly boosting Millennium Recycling's operational efficiency and contributing to its sustainability objectives.
"It was a real pleasure working with Waste Robotics. Developing something that works in our plant for our needs was easy (for us!). The crew is creative, knowledgeable, and thorough with training, ensuring that the process is easy and that the robots are very user-friendly," said Shannon Dwire, President of Millennium Recycling Inc.
The success at Millennium Recycling is a testament to Waste Robotics' commitment to innovation in waste management technology. As the variety and volume of waste grow globally, Waste Robotics remains at the forefront of developing and implementing solutions that enhance recycling and waste sorting processes.
In line with our mission to lead the industry in sustainable waste management solutions, Waste Robotics is also excited to announce the expansion of our operations to a new 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada. This facility represents a significant milestone in our growth, serving as a center for innovation and enabling us to better serve the evolving needs of the waste management industry.
"We are thrilled about the expansion and the new opportunities it presents," said Eric Camirand, CEO of Waste Robotics. "Our new headquarters will enable us to continue advancing our technologies and solutions, ensuring we remain at the leading edge of the waste management industry."
Waste Robotics is dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of waste sorting and recycling processes worldwide. We are grateful for the continued support of our community, clients like Millennium Recycling, partners, and suppliers, who share our vision for a more sustainable and efficient future.