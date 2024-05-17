"It was a real pleasure working with Waste Robotics. Developing something that works in our plant for our needs was easy (for us!). The crew is creative, knowledgeable, and thorough with training, ensuring that the process is easy and that the robots are very user-friendly," said Shannon Dwire, President of Millennium Recycling Inc.

The success at Millennium Recycling is a testament to Waste Robotics' commitment to innovation in waste management technology. As the variety and volume of waste grow globally, Waste Robotics remains at the forefront of developing and implementing solutions that enhance recycling and waste sorting processes.

In line with our mission to lead the industry in sustainable waste management solutions, Waste Robotics is also excited to announce the expansion of our operations to a new 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Canada. This facility represents a significant milestone in our growth, serving as a center for innovation and enabling us to better serve the evolving needs of the waste management industry.

"We are thrilled about the expansion and the new opportunities it presents," said Eric Camirand, CEO of Waste Robotics. "Our new headquarters will enable us to continue advancing our technologies and solutions, ensuring we remain at the leading edge of the waste management industry."



Waste Robotics is dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of waste sorting and recycling processes worldwide. We are grateful for the continued support of our community, clients like Millennium Recycling, partners, and suppliers, who share our vision for a more sustainable and efficient future.