The global waste crisis is characterised by the increasing volume of municipal solid waste, the limited capacity of landfills and above all, the environmental consequences of landfilling. Today, the world generates more than 2 billion tons of municipal solid waste, and approximately 70% of that waste is sent to landfills [1].

Waste-to-Energy (WtE) technology offers a viable solution to divert non-recyclable waste from landfills and to generate clean energy as well as and reusable materials. As at end 2022, there were more than 2,700 active WtE plants around the world [2]. However, driven by rapid urbanisation and growing populations, the World Bank expects the global amount of solid waste will reach 3.4 billion tons by 2050 [1]. This would require WtE capacities of 850 million annual tons to manage that waste, which is about twice the capacity of today’s WtE assets.

The deployment of WtE plants can face several challenges, such as a lack of specialised local labour, workshops and construction firms, as well as insufficient space for material storage, pre-assemblies, and laydown areas. The inherent complexities of these elements often escalate both the risk and cost of construction, posing significant challenges to the economic viability of new WtE projects. Even when financial projections appear favourable, these factors can still result in cost overruns and substantial delays during project execution.