Complexity is increasingly a feature of recycling. “Where years ago, waste material that wasn’t easy to recycle was usually sent to landfill, it is now typically recycled or incinerated as alternative fuel. This makes the required processes more sophisticated,” says Franz Frühauf, Sales Director Recycling at ANDRITZ. “This is why it is no longer sufficient just to supply equipment. Instead it is essential to be a solutions provider with the competence to process manufactured goods and packaging with multiple elements into valuable raw materials and RDF. While the input quality of waste material is reducing, with rising levels of contaminants, the output quality has to rise. This is the challenge. If you can, as we do at ANDRITZ, rise to this challenge then it is a major competitive advantage.



“While we thrive on working with customers on solutions which are individual to their needs, we are also aware of the benefits of standardization,” continues Franz Frühauf. “Our technology needs to be viable at all levels, and where single-step standardized solutions are appropriate, we provide them and are developing this capability continuously. We never lose sight of the importance of cost and speed of delivery where these are the dominant concerns. We are supportive of our customers in achieving their ESG goals, and keeping the planet green, but the means to achieve these ambitions is not uniform.”



An aspect of the increasingly sophisticated nature of recycling is automation, focusing on the demand for cost efficiency and process improvements in general. This is where ANDRITZ’s Digital Solutions platform Metris has its niche. Through AI-support, including the use of ML algorithms for mass balance feedback, for example, ANDRITZ can help customers gain clearer insights into the nature of their input materials, eliminate bottlenecks and make data-driven decisions to improve processes. Refrigerator recycling and RDF are ideal applications for this approach.