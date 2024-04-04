Partitalia, Italian tech company with advanced expertise in the Waste Collection sector, develops innovative solutions using state-of-the-art technology. The aim is to optimise collection and improve the quality and traceability of waste deliveries, thus contributing to a significant reduction in environmental impact.

From 13 to 17 May it will be an exhibitor at IFAT Munich 2024 - Hall 5, Booth 104 -, the world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management.

In Munich, Partitalia will present its IoT ecosystem for waste collection, consisting of a series of IoT solutions for PAYT (Pay-As-You-Throw), a system in which the waste charge varies according to the amount of non-recyclable waste produced. These solutions are interconnected and transmit data to the Cloud via a 2-way communication protocol.