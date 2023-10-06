The size of the digester is secondary to the solidity and robustness of the TTV OX digester, which has all the features of a large digester in a compact design with a single standard container. This makes the micro plug flow digester the perfect on-site solution for local businesses. Valuable raw material waste is converted into bioenergy at the point it was created, eliminating the need for transport and waste management. Digestion of an extremely wide range of organic inputs with high dry matter content is possible in three standard sizes.

