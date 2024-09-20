Bunting has developed three designs of Permanent Crossbelt Overband Magnet (PCB), with different magnetic polarity, to suit an ever-expanding range of applications. Overband Magnets are mounted over conveyors to separate ferrous metal from non-magnetic material and are commonly used in industries including mining, quarrying, recycling, and wood.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators, with globally located manufacturing facilities.



The magnetic field of a Permanent Crossbelt Overband Magnet (PCB) is generated by charging ferrite or rare earth magnet blocks mounted inside a stainless-steel box with a steel back bar. The steel bar back forces the magnetic field to propagate through and out of the bottom of the magnet box, which would be down towards a conveyor transporting bulk materials such as aggregate or waste. Although all three designs operate under this basic principle, that is where the similarities cease.

The magnetic field of the three designs of Permanent Crossbelt Overband Magnet (PCB)s is defined as being either a ‘Single Pole’, ‘Twin Pole’ or ‘Tri-Pole’.