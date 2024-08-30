In recent years, Tana has invested heavily in developing electric shredders in particular. “The demand has come directly from our customers. A growing number of first-time buyers want an electric shredder, and at the same time, many existing customers have started to turn their eyes towards electric alternatives,” Tuovinen says.



Behind the growing interest in electric shredders is the megatrend of environmental awareness. The majority of customers work in the circular economy, so preferring environmentally friendly and low-emission devices is a natural choice. “Many companies are turning their attention to electric devices of their own accord, which we are really happy about. At the same time, the criteria for public tenders and the subsidy policies of different countries are leading development in the direction that electricity is starting to be the most profitable power option for many of our customers.”



Often, a lack of suitable solutions is an obstacle to the green transition. In the shredder market, however, that problem is history. When alternatives and good devices are easily available, they will also be favoured, Tuovinen believes.



“Instead of warehousing our products, we manufacture each device to order according to the customer’s individual choices and accessories. The final product can be delivered through our dealer network to any address specified by the customer and exactly as they ordered it.”