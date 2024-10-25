Metal processing : The 10 reasons to choose Panizzolo MEGA hammer mills
In the metal scrap processing sector, the choice of the right machinery can make all the difference in ensuring an efficient process and achieving maximum yield.
The result of many years of direct experience and constant R&D, the MEGA Series hammer mills are the ideal choice for those looking for high-performance machines capable of handling the heaviest loads. But what are the main advantages?
1. High productivity and energy efficiency
The MEGA Series offers a perfect balance between productivity and consumption, letting companies process more scrap in less time and with reduced energy costs. Thanks to their advanced design, Panizzolo hammer mills can process up to 2.2 times the amount of material compared to the standard on the market, with a production performance of up to 35 ton/h.
2. Simplified maintenance and management
MEGA mills are designed to minimise downtime and facilitate periodic maintenance. Thanks to an intuitive design, cleaning and control operations take less time and can be carried out without the use of special equipment or highly professional skills, significantly reducing operating costs. In addition to this, the Panizzolo software makes it possible to independently manage all parameters that characterise normal operation, with the possibility of connection for remote assistance.
3. Robust and reliable construction
Designed to withstand the most demanding workloads, MEGA mills are manufactured with high-quality steel structures and UNI EN ISO 3834-2 certified welds that ensure high structural solidity. The patented Panizzolo cradle, integrated in the grinding chamber, effectively absorbs vibrations, protecting the machine from mechanical stress. In addition, the thickness of the internal armours, external metalwork, reinforcements and welding guarantees the integrity of the machine throughout its life cycle. Wear and tear is limited to the interchangeable components directly involved in the grinding process, which are made of materials that ensure gradual wear and maintain the quality of the processed scrap.
4. Flexibility and modularity
Thanks to a modular system, MEGA mills can be easily adapted to different production requirements. The patented cradle makes it possible to change processing configurations in less than 20 minutes, making the machines extremely versatile and suitable for processing a wide range of scrap.
The cradle design, therefore, reduces to a minimum the strain to which the machine is subjected, ensuring high and consistent performance over time, as well as minimising maintenance costs.
5. Rotor: the heart of Panizzolo design
Panizzolo mill rotors are the result of years of research and direct experience. Here are some of the main features:
- The shape facilitates material entry and the grinding of the heaviest scrap, preventing unwanted ejection.
- The double cast steel pulley, designed in-house, guarantees reliability and a long service life.
- The rotor has a high stress-absorbing capacity, preventing cracks, breakage and displacement in the long term.
- The special bearings, also designed in-house, feature a special high-temperature grease.
- The mill casing coupling system makes for quick and safe lifting during maintenance.
6. Special cast hammers
The hammers are designed to ensure the best ratio of impact force to shredding capacity, maximising production efficiency throughout the life cycle.
7. Optimised treatment cycle
The MEGA Series is designed to tackle even the most difficult materials to process, many of which do not require pre-processing. The latest generation oscillating surface and eccentric systems, developed in-house, improve material distribution and flow balancing at the inlet and outlet. In addition, the particularly robust system is not subject to impact vibrations from machining. Moreover, the installed eccentric, designed in-house and featuring SKF bearings, offers high elasticity and strength, guaranteeing optimal performance even in the most intensive production cycles.
8. Reduction of environmental vibrations
Another feature is the ability to reduce up to 80% the vibrations produced during grinding, thanks to the use of vibration dampers installed between the mill base and the floor. This increases the stability of the machine and helps to safeguard the safety of the operators.
9. Specific painting cycle
All mill components undergo a special painting cycle divided into several steps, from washing with zinc salts to the application of retro-acrylic enamels. This process offers long-lasting protection against corrosion, ensuring high resistance to aggressive chemicals, hydraulic and emulsifying oils and temperatures up to 120°C.
10. High-quality output
The MEGA Series not only guarantees efficient grinding, but also makes it possible to obtain the highest quality metal output. This translates into highly profitable production cycles that offer significant added value.
The Panizzolo MEGA Series hammer mills offer more than just a technical solution: they are a safe investment for those who want to improve production efficiency and achieve excellent results. Thanks to their robustness, flexibility and ability to optimise each step of the grinding process, they are the ideal choice to tackle the most complex challenges in scrap processing.
