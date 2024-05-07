Revolutionizing Recycling : The Launch of FOR REC's XHW Primary Shredder
A powerful know-how, a team of qualified professionals and continuous investment in research and development. This is FOR REC: an Italian company that for years has been developing turnkey projects and optimized solutions for the recycling of bulky materials.
With almost 20 years' experience in the sector, FOR REC designs and manufactures machinery for the recycling of metals, MSW, plastics, tyres, paper and WEEE, constantly investing in the optimisation of its recycling lines.
Thanks to its continuous efforts in developing new solutions, the company has recently released the new XHW primary shredder line: the evolution of the previous XH single-shaft shredder
This new model represents a qualitative step forward in the world of recycling lines, guaranteeing high performance and reduced consumption even when managing the most complex and bulky waste.
Technical characteristics of the new XHW shaft shredder
The efficiency and power of the primary shredders determines the effectiveness of the entire recycling process. That's why it is important to focus on robust, high-performance machines capable of handling even the bulkiest materials.
So why should you choose the XHW grinder?
- Enlarged cutting chamber: having a volume of 7.8 m³, the new XHW model can handle bulky materials;
- Improved material flow: the large dedicated space facilitates the processing of expandable materials post-processing, ensuring optimal flow;
- Improved machine access: semi-automatic tailgate opening and easy-closing front inspection doors improve maintenance and daily operation;
- Rotor innovations: thanks to 69 concave plates mounted on interchangeable supports, material cuts become sharper. The rotor has also been coated with wear-resistant material to maintain high performance and reduce maintenance and downtime.
Check out the new machine in Munich
Looking for a solution to optimise your recycling lines?
Don't miss the launch of the new XHW primary shredder at the IFAT Exhibition in Munich!
To exhibit the new XHW shredder, FOR REC will attend the international trade fair “IFAT in Munich”: the international exhibition dedicated to operators, companies and public authorities in the recycling sector, scheduled from 13 to 17 May at the Messe Muenchen.
During the exhibition you will learn about all the advantages and technical features of the FOR REC production lines, thanks to the presence of the company's technical and sales staff.
