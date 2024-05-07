Looking for a solution to optimise your recycling lines?

Don't miss the launch of the new XHW primary shredder at the IFAT Exhibition in Munich!



To exhibit the new XHW shredder, FOR REC will attend the international trade fair “IFAT in Munich”: the international exhibition dedicated to operators, companies and public authorities in the recycling sector, scheduled from 13 to 17 May at the Messe Muenchen.

During the exhibition you will learn about all the advantages and technical features of the FOR REC production lines, thanks to the presence of the company's technical and sales staff.



Want to know more?

Discover the features of the machine on our website