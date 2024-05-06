The recycling industry has faced the challenge of efficiently sorting food-grade plastics from non-food-grade plastics for many years. These hurdles, combined with increasing regulatory demands and hygiene concerns, have created significant obstacles in achieving high-quality, food-grade recycling streams.



Now, TOMRA Recycling's innovative GAINnext™ AI-technology offers a groundbreaking solution to this long-standing challenge. By combining deep learning with traditional sensor-based sorting, GAINnext™ enables the efficient separation of food-grade from non-food-grade plastics for PET, PP, and HDPE, achieving purity levels above 95%.



Dr. Volker Rehrmann, EVP, Head of TOMRA Recycling emphasizes the significance of TOMRA’s recent developments: “We have used AI technology to improve sorting performance for decades, but this latest groundbreaking application marks another industry first for us. AI has the power to transform resource recovery as we know it, and our latest sophisticated applications of deep learning and AI reinforce our position as a pioneer in this field.”



TOMRA has also launched two non-food applications that complement the company’s existing GAINnext™ ecosystem: an application for deinking paper for cleaner paper streams, and a PET cleaner application for even higher purity PET bottle streams.