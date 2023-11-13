In the industry’s quest to increase recycled content by producing post-consumer recyclates for high-end applications, TOMRA has leveraged its 50 years of experience in circular waste management and developed the next-generation flake sorting technology. With the introduction of the new INNOSORT™ FLAKE, TOMRA provides the ideal flake sorting solution to help the industry recover more recyclable materials from any waste stream with maximum yield.

Alberto Piovesan, Global Segment Manager Plastics at TOMRA Recycling Sorting, explains: ”Given recycled content targets in Europe and elsewhere, the market needs to prepare for future demand. Recyclers need solutions to produce high-quality post-consumer recycled content in sufficient volumes. At the same time, they strive for reliable sorting results and operational flexibility. With the new INNOSORT™ FLAKE, this is now possible.”