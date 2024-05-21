Paid Engagement

Webinar : Unveiling the Trends & Benchmarks Shaping the Waste & Recycling Industry

Join AMCS & ISWA for a Panel Discussion on ‘Unveiling the Trends & Benchmarks Shaping the Waste & Recycling Industry’
Unveiling the Trends & Benchmarks Shaping the Waste & Recycling Industry
Here is your invite to our upcoming webinar where industry experts will delve into the latest trends and benchmarks shaping the waste and recycling landscape.

Key Discussion points:

  • Get direct access to the most recent discoveries unveiled in the AMCS Global Waste & Recycling Benchmark Report.
  • Discover how industry leaders are effectively putting into action new strategies and technologies despite facing resistance to change.
  • Spot opportunities to improve operations and utilize technology to effectively tackle industry challenges.
  • Learn more about the crucial role technology plays in boosting efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in waste and recycling management.

DATE & TIME:

Wednesday, 12 June, 10am-11am (GMT)

Speakers:

Aditi Ramola (Technical Director of ISWA - International Solid Waste Association)

Mark Abbas (SVP AMCS EMEA)

