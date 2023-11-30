"While almost all economic and social players are committed to achieving carbon neutrality, Veolia is supporting them in this process with appropriate industrial ecology solutions. The GreenPath offer is the best of our international expertise at the crossroads of three businesses in water, waste and energy, which enables us to build decarbonization roadmaps with our clients to help them transform their business models in a sustainable way," commented Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer. "Our job and our responsibility as the ecology of solutions ecology leader is to provide the solutions needed for our clients' decarbonization, de-pollution, resource saving and regeneration trajectories."

*In relation to 1990, the base year for emission