Veolia : Veolia launches “GreenPath Zero Carbon” offer to help its clients accelerate their decarbonization
The new offering covers the entire value chain, making it possible for customers to reduce their emissions by up to 80%. It comprises a portfolio of 100 solutions identified in Veolia’s areas of expertise in water, waste and energy, of which 80% are existing (such as energy efficiency, fuel-switching, etc.) and 20% are innovative (CCUS, green hydrogen, etc.). The offering is based on the GreenPath Digital Platform, which allows customers to measure their overall environmental performance using tools to inventory emissions, water footprint and biodiversity and select appropriate long-term technical solutions.
Veolia can help industrial customers, for example, reduce their emissions:
- Upstream of their production processes by supplying them with recycled plastic, low-carbon fuel (recovered solid fuels), etc.
- During their production processes, by improving their energy efficiency; by replacing fossil energies with local, decarbonized/low-carbon energies; and by reducing their water consumption and related emissions.
- Downstream of their processes, by recycling their waste, recovering process energy and re-using wastewater.
- Through innovation, by developing pilot projects in key emerging areas such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
"While almost all economic and social players are committed to achieving carbon neutrality, Veolia is supporting them in this process with appropriate industrial ecology solutions. The GreenPath offer is the best of our international expertise at the crossroads of three businesses in water, waste and energy, which enables us to build decarbonization roadmaps with our clients to help them transform their business models in a sustainable way," commented Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer. "Our job and our responsibility as the ecology of solutions ecology leader is to provide the solutions needed for our clients' decarbonization, de-pollution, resource saving and regeneration trajectories."
*In relation to 1990, the base year for emission