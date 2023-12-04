“Veolia is the leading ESG company for meeting environmental challenges”

These solutions, to be effective, must then be adopted and produce measurable effects, creating a "before" and an "after": this implies that they are affordable, replicable, scalable, and desirable.



Within 5 years Veolia will be self-sufficient in energy in France

By 2050 Veolia will be carbon-neutral



14 MT of avoided/reduced CO2 from our customers' trajectories in 2022 thanks to our activities



90.9% of our expenses* are reinvested in the territories

*(salaries, purchases, taxes)

For the first time in its history, Veolia has exceeded the one billion euro mark in current net income.



In 2022, Veolia recorded its ninth consecutive year of growth (excluding Covid) with revenue of €43 billion, representing organic growth of 14%, and net income €1.16 billion, which equates to an increase of close to 30%.



Our status as the global champion of ecological transformation agenda requires our Group to exercise such great responsibility and firstly set the gold standard in offering an ecology of solutions.



But our responsibility as a leader in the ecology of solutions is not only about taking action for our company, but for others as well.