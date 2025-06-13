An example of a Vyncke installation that generates energy for the methanization process can be found at Trifyl’s household waste treatment facility in Labessière-Candeil, located near Albi in the Tarn department. This installation exemplifies how methanization and thermal systems can work hand in hand. Operated by Urbaser Environnement, this plant processes up to 91,000 tons of household waste, 8,000 tons of biowaste and 11,000 tons of combustible mixed waste every year.

At the core of the process is Valorga anaerobic digestion technology. After extraction, the organic fraction of the waste stream is sent to digesters, where biogas is produced through controlled fermentation. This biogas is a valuable renewable energy source, while the digestate by-product presents a growing challenge. With regulations tightening, digestate from mechanically sorted waste will no longer be permitted for compost.

To address this problem, Trifyl has selected a solution where Vyncke’s hot water boiler plays a crucial role. The digestate is pre-treated and prepared with dry RDF issued from municipal solid wastes sorting lines, resulting in a well-calibrated RDF stream of 24,000 tons per year that is then combusted in the Vyncke boiler. The boiler generates more than 40,000 MWh of heat per year, which is then fed back into the process, maintaining optimal digester temperatures and drying RDF to improve its quality so it can be used in the local cement factory nearby. This way, the thermal plant at Trifyl’s site stabilizes and strengthens the entire methanization loop.

Typically, a portion of the biogas produced during methanization is consumed on-site to maintain reactor temperatures in an optimal range. However, by using the digestate-RDF-calibrated-fuel stream, one maximizes the net production of the biogas. With the support of an RDF boiler, 100% of the produced biogas, or Renewable Natural Gas, remains available for the gas network.