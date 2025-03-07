To add a carbon capture system to the biomass plant, Vyncke partners with SaveEnergy, a Swiss company specializing in advanced carbon capture solutions. SaveEnergy focuses on post-combustion capture. SaveEnergy also offers innovative heat recovery systems that enhance the overall energy efficiency of the capture process. With their heat management they are able to recover 90% of the energy used for CO₂ capture, making their solution highly efficient and keeping CO 2 production costs low.

The flue gases that are released during combustion are sent through a deduster, followed by a washing condenser which cleans and cools the flue gases. Next, the now clean flue gas goes into the CO 2 absorber, where the gas gets washed with a solvent that removes the CO 2 from the other flue gases. The solvent containing the CO 2 then goes into the aptly named ‘stripper’, where the CO 2 is once again evaporated from the solvent. Next, the CO 2 goes through the polishing unit, which will crystalize the water and impurities out of the CO 2 , leaving only the clean and dry CO 2 . This can be kept as a gas in lungs or balloons so it can be used on-site by the customer, or liquified so it can be transported elsewhere.

By combining the expertise of both companies, Vyncke is able to deliver turnkey installations that include carbon capture technology, or even retrofit already existing installations, for customers aiming to achieve carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative status. Together, Vyncke and SaveEnergy already have several references of energy installations that are designed to include carbon capture technology, mainly in the produce industry.