The future of waste-to-energy and carbon capturing
In recent years, the interest in capturing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) from waste-to-energy (WtE) plants has surged, driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Given the growing focus on reducing carbon footprints, it is not unlikely that carbon capturing may soon become mandatory for WtE plants in Europe. These plants present a unique opportunity for CO2 capture and storage (CCS) due to their role in both waste management and energy production. By incinerating non-recyclable waste, WtE plants significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills, all while generating energy.
Recent studies have focused on optimizing CCS technologies, as well as how to make it economically viable. Advancements in CO2 utilization technologies are also opening new avenues for converting captured CO2 into valuable products. While there are still some challenges to overcome, ongoing research and supportive policies can pave the way for more widespread use of carbon capture solutions in WtE plants. This way, these plants can play a pivotal role in moving towards a low-carbon future.
Carbon capture technology in the horticulture industry
One promising application of captured CO2 is its use in the horticulture industry. CO2 is important for photosynthesis, along with water and sunshine. By adding CO2 as fertilizer to greenhouses, it enhances the crop’s photosynthesis, yielding more crops and heightening food productivity.
In Vyncke’s energy installations, CO2 can be captured and sent to storage, a process which involves separating CO2 from other gases produced during combustion and cleaning the CO2, so it has the desired quality. These installations are designed to be compatible with various carbon capture methods, including post-combustion capture.
Partnership with SAVEENERGY
To add a carbon capture system to the biomass plant, Vyncke partners with SaveEnergy, a Swiss company specializing in advanced carbon capture solutions. SaveEnergy focuses on post-combustion capture. SaveEnergy also offers innovative heat recovery systems that enhance the overall energy efficiency of the capture process. With their heat management they are able to recover 90% of the energy used for CO₂ capture, making their solution highly efficient and keeping CO2 production costs low.
The flue gases that are released during combustion are sent through a deduster, followed by a washing condenser which cleans and cools the flue gases. Next, the now clean flue gas goes into the CO2 absorber, where the gas gets washed with a solvent that removes the CO2 from the other flue gases. The solvent containing the CO2 then goes into the aptly named ‘stripper’, where the CO2 is once again evaporated from the solvent. Next, the CO2 goes through the polishing unit, which will crystalize the water and impurities out of the CO2, leaving only the clean and dry CO2. This can be kept as a gas in lungs or balloons so it can be used on-site by the customer, or liquified so it can be transported elsewhere.
By combining the expertise of both companies, Vyncke is able to deliver turnkey installations that include carbon capture technology, or even retrofit already existing installations, for customers aiming to achieve carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative status. Together, Vyncke and SaveEnergy already have several references of energy installations that are designed to include carbon capture technology, mainly in the produce industry.
Vyncke integrates the next carbon capture system for HOOGWEG
In line with the growing popularity of greenhouse farming, also known as precision farming, Hoogweg is a modern horticulture company in the Netherlands that grows bell peppers across five locations. Covering a total land surface of 190 hectares, Hoogweg produces about 35,000 tons of bell peppers annually. The company aims to maximize the efficiency of its greenhouses and needs its two existing Vyncke biomass boilers to include carbon capture technology. SaveEnergy will build the largest carbon capturing installation that Vyncke has integrated so far, with a capacity of 5.5 tons of CO2 per hour. By combining biomass energy and geothermal energy, Hoogweg will reduce its energy costs by 75% through optimal resource use.
Vyncke’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, combined with strategic partnerships like the one with SaveEnergy, positions the company at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.
