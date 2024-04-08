Central to the company’s ethos is a preference for local and circular Waste-to-Energy projects, explains DE ZUTTER. “At VYNCKE, we prefer projects in which a waste stream is collected and processed locally and that the valorized energy is also used either in the local facility or put on the local grid. That is why we are currently working on different facilities in France, where there's a strong interest in supporting RDF driven projects, in the context of the France 2030 targets. A prime example of this is the URBASER-TRIFYL Project.”



URBASER-TRIFYL is a comprehensive and unique recycling and waste treatment initiative in the South of France. While TRIFYL provides a public service mission to collect, process and treat local household waste across 350 municipalities in the Tarn region, URBASER ENVIRONMENT brings its broad knowledge of urban waste treatment and directs it towards sustainable environment solutions. The alliance between the two companies resulted in a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art household and waste treatment plant in Labessière-Candeil, a flagship project for all involved stakeholders.



At the heart of this solution is a superheated water boiler engineered and installed by VYNCKE. This plant is fed by RDF mixed with residual digestate from the on-site biogas production. This uniquely specific 50/50 mix of combustibles was a first for the global energy provider. Harnessing years of expertise and craftsmanship into the solution, they built a plant that runs on a firing capacity of 8.5 MW and generates 6.8 MW of thermal energy. This heat is supplied to the plant's drying unit composed of air-drying tunnels and to belt dryers. The purpose is to increase the fuel’s calorific value by removing the water content. A part of the dried fuel is sent back to the boiler feed, the rest are valorized in external dedicated combustion plants (industrial boilers, cement plant, etc...).