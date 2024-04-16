NEXT40 : Waste presorting by Mattiussi Ecologia
Mattiussi Ecologia´s historic participation at IFAT in Munich is renewed again this year from 13 to 17 May 2024 and will focus on NEXT40, the initiative launched by the Company on the occasion of its fortieth anniversary last year.
The NEXT40 initiative traces the pillars that have always characterized Mattiussi Ecologia’s activity: innovation with a strong eco-design imprint, development of conceptually revolutionary products, and its strategic role as a trendsetter on the market, attention to ergonomics for end users and operators and a cutting-edge approach to integrated systems.
IFAT 2024 will provide the opportunity to showcase the latest developments in the field of waste presorting solutions. Mattiussi Ecologia has always advanced the evolution of waste presorting by offering a wide range of innovative products. Products created after listening carefully to the needs of both end users and operators. In terms of design and functionality, some are already market classics, such as Minimax (1999), Polymax (2003), Comby (2006), Olimax (2012) and Easy Trolley (2017).
Zero bags, zero microplastics, better-quality organic waste
The latest generation and frontrunner Zerømax further extends the range of Mattiussi Ecologia’s waste presorting solutions. The concept of this product family lies in its spherical base that facilitates emptying and cleaning and allows for example food waste to be collected directly, also without the use of bags. A recent large-scale pilot study of the famous Germany-based research organization Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Tecnology ICT in collaboration with the University of Bayreuth, the University of Hohenheim and BEM Umweltservice GmbH resulted in a recommendation not to use biodegradable organic waste bags to avoid micro- and nanoplastics as they could make their way into the environment through compost.
At IFAT 2024 focus on food waste collection
Mattiussi Ecologia, aware of the fact that establishing any good practice requires the right tools, has over time developed the widest range of solutions currently available on the market for the collection of food waste, which accounts for almost one third of the waste produced daily in our homes. An integrated approach to food waste collection comprises the Minimax and Umimax series up to the Composter range as well as BIOX shelters and Smart MGB solutions for a controlled collection of food waste.
For Mattiussi Ecologia, waste separation is all about research and innovation. It is a way of thinking, transformed by design into a system that looks beyond the product, through the eyes of nature itself. It is a daily commitment to a future of greater awareness and sustainability, where today's waste is seen as tomorrow's resource.