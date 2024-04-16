Mattiussi Ecologia, aware of the fact that establishing any good practice requires the right tools, has over time developed the widest range of solutions currently available on the market for the collection of food waste, which accounts for almost one third of the waste produced daily in our homes. An integrated approach to food waste collection comprises the Minimax and Umimax series up to the Composter range as well as BIOX shelters and Smart MGB solutions for a controlled collection of food waste.



For Mattiussi Ecologia, waste separation is all about research and innovation. It is a way of thinking, transformed by design into a system that looks beyond the product, through the eyes of nature itself. It is a daily commitment to a future of greater awareness and sustainability, where today's waste is seen as tomorrow's resource.