In this webinar, we will share key facts and success cases of revamping existing facilities in the Waste-to-Energy industry, illustrating how the SOLVAir® solution enables effective compliance with BREF requirements, effectively mitigating pollutant emissions, and enhancing energy efficiency.



Jean Pascal BALLAND, Head of Sales SOLVAir® Solutions - Düsseldorf, Germany

Experienced sales leader in environmental products, technologies and services. 16 years track record in sodium bicarbonate-based industrial flue gas treatment applications. Various positions held in R&D, servicing, technical marketing, business development and sales at Solvay.





Spain Chemical Engineer, joined Solvay in 2011. 7 years of experience in energy and process optimization, soda ash and sodium bicarbonate production, design and start up of a SOLVAir®’s plant. From 2018 has drived global market growth for SOLVAir® Solution in waste to energy, biomass combustion, sludge incineration, non-ferrous metallurgy, coal power plants and oil and gas refining.





Chemical Engineer with a M. Sc. in Materials Science and Engineering. Over 11 years of experience in key account management, business development, sales strategy, market research and technical support across diverse industries worldwide. Founder and leader of a sustainability team, driving projects in recycling, reusing, and reduction.



