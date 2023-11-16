The choice was made for a Volume Monitoring solution from the Munich-based LiDAR manufacturer Blickfeld, installed by Quvo, Blickfeld's exclusive partner for the waste and recycling industry in the UK and Northern Ireland. The Blickfeld solution is based on LiDAR technology ("Light Detection and Ranging") and provides real-time material data. This works by LiDAR sensors emitting several hundred thousand laser pulses per second across a large field of view, systematically scanning the surroundings. From this, 3D surface images are created, and a perception software accurately calculates the volume.



Despite the enormous dimensions of the facility, only four Blickfeld LiDAR sensors, model "Cube 1", mounted on the ceiling are sufficient to collect the data. This data is then made accessible to the employees via user-friendly dashboards.