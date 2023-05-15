The launch of the survey coincides with the rebranding and refocusing of the Resource & Waste Management Expo (RWM). The revamped event will take place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham on 13-14 September 2023 as part of the wider Environmental Services & Solutions Expo (ESS) initiative.



RWM's new focus will address a wide range of environmental issues, including net-zero targets, resource management and circular economy practices. A particular focus will be on the escalating global challenge of waste management, presenting practical, innovative solutions to this pressing issue.



The importance of the new focus on RWM is underlined by the UK government's commitment to achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050. As the world prepares for COP28, RWM and the wider ESS Expo will catalyse discussion, inspire innovation and serve as a vital forum for the exchange of ideas and solutions.