With the WEIMA C.200 Duo drainage press, Stiphout Plastics can significantly reduce the amount of water in the plastic fine parts. The machine dewaters and presses the moist plastic fine parts, reducing both the weight and the volume of the waste. Before dewatering, the water percentage was 70-80% - after dewatering, it sits at 15-30%.

"With the help of the WEIMA press, we can reduce the cost of the material that is processed with the shredder. This combination of high processing capacity and at the same time minimising waste costs is an extremely effective solution for us." Eline Stiphout on the interaction between WEIMA's shredder and drainage press.