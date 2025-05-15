Setting new standards in scrap recycling : HUDEI Metals leads India’s push for high-efficiency metal sorting
Founded four decades ago by Brij Mohan Garg, HUDEI Metals began as a traditional metal trading business. Under the leadership of his sons, Rakesh and Manish Garg, the company has undergone a bold transformation into a recycling pioneer—especially in stainless steel. What sets HUDEI apart is its sharp focus on sustainability, rooted in family values and forward-looking business strategy.
"Our dad laid the foundations for the company, but it was my brother Rakesh's idea to drive the recycling business forward that took us to a whole new level," explains Manish Garg. "Recycling metals enables us both to significantly reduce carbon emissions and to ensure a cleaner environment – something that's very close to our family's heart."
HUDEI now processes 60,000 metric tons of stainless steel annually and serves as a role model for sustainable operations within India’s emerging recycling sector.
Precision in practice: Advanced metal sorting systems
HUDEI’s most recent leap forward came in 2023, with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art sorting facility equipped with technology from STEINERT. At the heart of this setup is the STEINERT ISS, a sensor-based sorting system that uses induction technology to detect and separate conductive metals with exceptional precision—achieving detection sensitivity of less than 1 mm.
"STEINERT offers the best sorting solutions, which is why they dominate the market here," says Rakesh Garg. "Their products last a long time and are highly precise yet easy to operate."
The improved quality of output from HUDEI’s new facility not only increases the value of its stainless steel in India’s domestic market, but also opens doors to international customers.
"This improved quality not only opens up better sales opportunities on the domestic market, it also makes us more attractive to international customers," explains Manish Garg.
Efficiency engineered: The benefits of smart sorting
The adoption of high-efficiency sorting technology has far-reaching benefits. Beyond just operational gains, HUDEI’s investment demonstrates the critical role that efficient, intelligent systems play in building a sustainable value chain for metals in India.
The company’s collaboration with STEINERT went beyond procurement; it was a hands-on knowledge exchange that empowered the HUDEI team to operate, fine-tune, and maximize the performance of the sorting systems.
"We didn't just want to buy a machine, we wanted to understand the expertise behind it," says Manish Garg.
Toward a greener tomorrow: A role model in recycling
HUDEI’s journey illustrates how modern technology, family values, and environmental commitment can combine to reshape an entire sector. With its pioneering facility, HUDEI sends a powerful message about the potential of India’s recycling industry and its capacity to embrace innovation for a greener future.
"HUDEI is an impressive example of how a company can use innovative technology and vision to become a pioneer in a growing sector," says Abhishek Mukherjee, Head of Sales India at STEINERT.
The quality imperative: A vision that endures
As HUDEI continues to grow, the Garg brothers are confident in their mission to drive sustainability and quality in India’s waste management landscape. The company’s commitment goes beyond business—it is a long-term vision for environmental stewardship and industrial excellence.
"As soon as you offer excellent quality, you get customers' attention," Manish Garg concludes, quoting Ratan Tata. "That's our mantra for success and, thanks to STEINERT, we're on the right path."
In a country poised for a sustainable industrial revolution, HUDEI Metals proves that smart scrap recycling and cutting-edge sensor technology are not just tools for efficiency—they're the foundation of a greener future.