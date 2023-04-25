"We thank Worthing for his work and dedication on behalf of Waste Connections over the past 19 years, including the past four as CEO," said Mittelstaedt. "The last four years, with the pandemic and hyperinflation, have been challenging for leadership in all industries and Worthing has done a yeoman's job in leading us through this period. We are grateful for all that Worthing has done for the company, its stakeholders and the communities we serve. His extensive efforts have helped shape the company we are today and we all wish him well in his future endeavours.



Mittelstaedt continued, "I look forward to returning to this role to serve our 23,000 employees and focus our efforts on servant leadership, our decentralised operating structure and delivering exceptional results in all areas."