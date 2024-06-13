The C.200 press from WEIMA contributes to efficient residual material processing by dewatering and compacting the grinding sludge. The press is characterized by a simple and robust construction. A hydraulically operated cylinder with a compaction ram compacts the grinding sludge to almost dry. The briquettes, with a diameter of 200 mm, are then ejected through a discharge pipe. The dewatered coolants, emulsions, or oils are collected in a trough and can then be reintroduced into the machining machine. In the case of De Rooy, the grinding sludge consists of up to 80% oil.

"We can secure the oil and return it to our machine, which is about 100 liters a day. This way, we not only save on transport and money but also resources by recycling the oil," says Jos Schouten. De Rooy can then dispose of the nearly dry sludge properly or sell it. If necessary, new metal can be obtained from it by melting. Thus, the cycle is closed.