FOR REC has developed high-performance machines specifically for WEEE recycling, offering innovative solutions for household and industrial electronic waste. The treatment process combines manual labor with advanced automation, ensuring maximum recovery of components while minimizing waste and environmental impact.

The WEEE recycling process involves several stages:



Manual Sorting: initial manual inspection to ensure only suitable items are processed.



Device Opening: devices are opened using specialized shredders that protect recoverable components.



Separation of Components: machines reduce the size of the materials, separating bulky items like cables and hard drives.



Final Shredding: an automated process reduces materials to a uniform 30mm size.



Material Separation: the final step involves separating the materials into ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals, and plastics.

FOR REC’s modular and tailor-made recycling lines are designed to meet specific customer needs and can be enhanced with advanced material separation systems. Their machines operate at low RPM, particularly during the initial stage, preserving the integrity of recoverable components. Additionally, these lines are equipped with soundproof panels and vacuum systems to meet current sound and dust emission regulations.