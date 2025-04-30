Doğa PET aims to minimise the loss of light blue PET material while producing clear flakes, and separates the light blue material from the clear one when necessary. The blue bottles ejected during clear PET processing can be a valuable resource.

As the first facility in Türkiye to successfully separate light blue material from clear material, Doğa PET sorts light blue products from all other materials and recovers them for reuse as needed.

Serkan Orhan, Sales Manager for TOMRA Recycling Sorting in Türkiye and the Middle East, explains the full process: "The plant’s production line features four AUTOSORT™ units which pre-sort the PET bottles. The first three sort by material and color before sending them to the subsequent crushing and washing line. The fourth AUTOSORT™ unit re-sorts the rejected products from the first three units, sending recoverable materials back to the first AUTOSORT™ to improve efficiency and material recovery.

“After pre-sorting, the material is crushed, washed and dried before being sorted by target colors using the INNOSORT™ FLAKE, TOMRA’s highly flexible color and polymer flake sorting machine. Finally, the flakes are sent to the AUTOSORT™ FLAKE unit, a specialist solution for high-end flake sorting applications such as food-grade bottle-to-bottle recycling. At this sorting stage, the targeted high purity is achieved thanks to the reliable separation of color, polymer and metal contaminants, virtually eliminating all traces of PVC, PC, PS and other unwanted polymers.”