Correctly sorted plastic film becomes a secondary raw material through further processing steps, including agglomeration of the film and shredding of the hard plastics into flakes. These intermediate products are then passed through the STEINERT MOH magnetic combination separator with EddyC FINES to remove tiny ferrous and non-ferrous particles. The plastic agglomerate then goes directly to GRAF, where it is used to make durable products for rainwater harvesting. Customers benefit from products that are not only sustainable, but also have the same quality as new products, without having to make any compromises.

Klaus Kuhlenbeck stresses how important it was to him that his investment was future-proofed: “We have consciously designed our facility such that we can flexibly respond to changing requirements. We are aware that packaging materials are changing all the time. With the NIR and colour sensor combination, we can adapt to future trends.”

Kuhlenbeck clearly believes that: “A facility is never really ever complete. We are continually coming up against new challenges, such as composite materials, that are still hard to sort, or aluminised films, which can impact on the end product if not detected and removed.” And this is exactly why he stresses the importance of dialogue along the value-added chain: “For decades, companies worked alone. Only now are we really starting to talk to one another. So together we are improving recycling, creating better packaging and driving the circular economy forwards.”