Recycling : Japan’s leading innovator in advanced cable & stainless steel recycling
Japan's leading metal recycler, MATEC Inc, has recently commissioned one of the world's most advanced shredder residue (SR) processing plants in Tomakomai, near Sapporo. With an annual throughput of 30,000 tonnes, the plant is the largest of its kind in a country renowned for its advanced technology and high recycling rates. MATEC relies on state-of-the-art sorting technologies from STEINERT to efficiently separate different material streams.
Metal recovery at the highest level
The new ASR plant from MATEC collects and refines shredder light fraction (SLF) and Zorba material from a total of six other MATEC plants. It consists of two separate sorting lines designed for different material streams and target metals. While one line concentrates stainless steel and heavy metals, the second line focuses on separating metals from a light fraction. Even the smallest particles of less than 6 mm are processed and fed into the recycling process. The Tomakomai plant uses a total of 10 STEINERT sensor sorting systems, 6 non-ferrous metal separators and 2 electromagnets.
Precise sorting for stainless steel and copper
The primary objective of the plant is the recovery of stainless steel and cable materials (copper) from the shredder residue. The heavy fraction line processes the material in various grain sizes and passes it through several sorting steps. The plant utilizes advanced separation technology, including non-ferrous separators, upstream magnetic separators, STEINERT ISS induction sorting systems and STEINERT KSS CLI high-tech systems with a sensor combination of induction, 3D and color detection. These systems are used in succession to ensure efficient separation in the 30-60 mm and 60-120 mm size ranges.
For fractions of 6-30 mm, the focus is on copper extraction. STEINERT ISS and KSS CLI systems are used to efficiently isolate the cable fraction. The fines below 6 mm undergo a separate sorting process in which metals, particularly Zorba, are specifically separated.
Efficient processing of shredder light fractions
The system is also reliant on technological precision when processing SLF. Fraction sizes below 25 mm and above 25 mm each pass through non-ferrous separators and induction sorters, which reject all metals. These metal concentrates are then processed in a downstream system with X-ray transmission (XRT). The remaining fractions, consisting of plastic, rubber and similar materials, are used as fuel for the local cement industry and thus contribute to resource-conserving recycling.
Joint venture between plant manufacturer Zenki & STEINERT: quality in every respect
Zenki, known for its high-quality plant solutions in steel construction, supplied the structure on which the sorting systems are based. Armin Vogel, Head of Regional Sales Asia at STEINERT, states: 'By combining their expertise in steel construction with our experience in recycling, we were able to build a plant that sets new standards in the processing of shredder residues. Serhii Govorovskyi, Foreign Relation Manager at MATEC, once again underlines STEINERT's reputation for reliability: „STEINERT has consistently provided reliable, high-quality products and excellent technical support. Their machines are robust and the most reliable in the market“.
Focus on sustainability and technological innovation
The ASR plant in Tomakomai is a prime example of how technological innovation and sustainability can be seamlessly integrated. The advanced sorting solutions provided by STEINERT ensure the efficient recovery of valuable metals from shredder residues, while the remaining fractions are utilized as fuel or raw materials. This remarkable feat of the circular economy not only conserves natural resources but also significantly reduces the industry's carbon footprint.
By investing in the most advanced recycling technology, MATEC is setting a new standard in the Japanese recycling industry and emphasizing its pioneering role in the recovery of valuable raw materials. The company motto, 'I ❤️ RECYCLE', reflects its commitment to sustainability and its position as a global leader in the field. STEINERT is ready to support other companies around the world with customized solutions and to take the next step towards a resource-saving future together.