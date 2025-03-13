The primary objective of the plant is the recovery of stainless steel and cable materials (copper) from the shredder residue. The heavy fraction line processes the material in various grain sizes and passes it through several sorting steps. The plant utilizes advanced separation technology, including non-ferrous separators, upstream magnetic separators, STEINERT ISS induction sorting systems and STEINERT KSS CLI high-tech systems with a sensor combination of induction, 3D and color detection. These systems are used in succession to ensure efficient separation in the 30-60 mm and 60-120 mm size ranges.

For fractions of 6-30 mm, the focus is on copper extraction. STEINERT ISS and KSS CLI systems are used to efficiently isolate the cable fraction. The fines below 6 mm undergo a separate sorting process in which metals, particularly Zorba, are specifically separated.