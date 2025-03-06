At the Reiling glass recycling plant in Næstved, about 70 kilometers from Copenhagen, two first-generation sorting machines were recently replaced with the latest MSort systems. These upgrades are particularly crucial for sorting fine glass fractions (3-10 mm), ensuring continued efficiency and compliance with industry requirements. Meanwhile, MSort machines operating on the 10-60 mm line, despite a decade of service, remain in excellent condition, requiring minimal maintenance.

During a visit to the Næstved facility, Heitmann explained the two primary glass streams Reiling processes: hollow glass and flat glass. Hollow glass includes beverage bottles and food packaging, whereas flat glass consists of materials such as windowpanes and car windshields. The differentiation between these streams is essential since each requires a distinct sorting process. In Denmark, glass recycling begins at collection points, deposit return systems, or a combined household collection of glass and metal. At Næstved, Reiling ensures that hollow glass is thoroughly cleaned and sorted before re-entering the cycle as high-quality cullet.