These two orders secure Scheuch a solid base of capacity utilisation until 2025 and once again underline the growth of the Scheuch Group. The outlook is positive: sales of more than EUR 300 million are expected in fiscal year 2022/23 and order intake of almost EUR 400 million in fiscal year 2023/24. The industry trend continues to move in the right direction. Innovative and cost-effective solutions that help to address environmental issues are being embraced by industry-leading companies around the world. Consequently, the demand for proven Scheuch solutions continues to rise. Stable growth and the creation and safeguarding of long-term jobs in America and Europe can therefore be expected.

Connect with us. Subscribe to our newsletters!