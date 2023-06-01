The renewable energy company Terna Energy, part of the Gek Terna Group, is a leading player in the production of clean energy and the largest investor in renewable energy in Greece. It is also consolidating its role in sustainable development and the circular economy through its integrated waste management projects. For this activity, the company has chosen STADLER, the global German company specialised in the design, manufacture and installation of turnkey recycling and sorting plants, as its strategic partner in public-private projects for the design and installation of Materials Recovery Facilities (MRF) in the region of Epirus and now also in the Peloponnese. STADLER has now completed the commissioning and start-up of its latest facility, an MRF and composting plant in Tripoli, the capital of the Peloponnese region, with two further projects in Sparta and Kalamata underway.

The new plant is characterised by a high degree of automation and efficiency, as well as the ability to adapt to changing material composition. It produces consistently high quality output and achieves excellent recovery rates - over 90% for the organic fraction, plastic containers, bottles and paper, and 80% for biofilms and PE film. It is also designed for easy maintenance, with all components and motors easily accessible for servicing.