“We are continuously working to advance our technologies in order to be able to efficiently recycle more and more materials,” explains Andreas Jäger, Managing Director of STEINERT UniSort GmbH. “The new premises equip us perfectly for further strengthening our presence in markets such as the USA and Asia.”

The property modernisation work covered ten different plants and took eight months. It has resulted in an ultra-modern site with optimised production and development areas, an automated storage system and improved working conditions for staff. The expansion also brings financial benefits to the Zittau region, including more jobs, increased tax revenues and civic engagement through support of local initiatives.



NIR (near infrared) refers to a spectrum between 760 and 2500 nm that is invisible to the human eye. Typical patterns of materials, based on molecular vibrations, can be detected in this wavelength range after excitation with light. Even the smallest differences in the chemical composition of the detected materials can be assessed, as the hyperspectral imaging technology used by STEINERT is able to observe these typical patterns with very fine resolutions.