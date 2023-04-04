Clothes are made up of different fabrics, fastenings and accessories such as buttons or zips, and contain a variety of raw materials - combinations of natural and synthetic fibres, plastics and metals. This makes sustainable disposal a complicated matter.

“The recycling industry requires pure fractions or very specific mixtures,” explains Annika Ludes, Engineer for Digital Solutions at STADLER. “This means removing the fixtures and accessories from the fabric. The different materials in the garment – the outside fabric, the lining, the seams – need to be separated, then the different fibres in each fabric (cotton, elastane, polyester, etc.) must be sorted.”

At present, textile sorting is done manually and only a small proportion of the output is suitable for recycling. However, research is underway to automate the process to produce the high quality fractions needed to meet the recycling challenge.