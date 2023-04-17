Building Information Management (BIM) has made significant inroads into helping reduce and even eliminate waste at the construction end of a project's lifecycle. Because of BIM, buildings are more sustainable, have less waste through the construction phases, and are more oriented toward recycling and repurposing equipment, features, and spaces.

What, though, about the demolition end of any building's lifecycle? Can BIM help manage that phase and achieve the same goals?

The short answer is "yes," both when used as part of the design of a building and with the deconstruction of existing buildings. Here is how.