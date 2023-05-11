Alongside the investors in attendance, the festival will include a variety of growth and learning opportunities, fun and creative activities such as fireside chats with stories from inspiring founders, growth experts and guests such as BCorp's Maria Correa and renowned photographer Jimmy Nelson, who will explain what indigenous people can teach us about our priorities in life and business. The British adventurer is famous for his book 'Before They Pass Away', for which he spent three years travelling the world and photographing 35 indigenous tribes. "I will discuss the lessons indigenous people can teach us about the journey of life and connection we all long for”, says Nelson.

Furthermore, expert roundtables will cover urgent and important topics such as ‘raising capital in sustainability’ and ‘the changing role of the scale-up CFO’