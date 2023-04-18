Recycling Conference : Waste-to-Resource Symposium in Tunisia

Apr 18, 2023
Reading time: Less than a minute
The 10th Waste-to-Resources international symposium takes place from 5th to 7th of June in Tunisia.
ICP waste to resources conference
© ICP

With the support of ISWA, Waste-to-Resources 2023, the 10th International Symposium and exhibition on Circular Economy, mechanical biological treatment (MBT), material recovery facilities (MRF) and Recycling from 5th to 7th
of June will again be a leading platform for international exchange of knowledge about material and energy recovery from waste. This year, the event will be held outside of Germany – in a Mediterranean atmosphere at the gateway to the growing African market in Tunisia. You can also join the hybrid event online.

Key aspects are:

Waste management as an important measure for climate protection

Financing and economic aspects of waste management

Concepts and legal drivers for circular economy

Capacity building

Waste collection

Material and fuel recycling of waste

Composting methods, operation and results

Panel discussion: Africa’s waste sector in focus

Sustainable waste management in developing countries

On-site participants can take part in the three-part workshop "The future of circular economy” about what to expect from the development in the waste management sector: Legal and political drivers, technological aspects and closing the loop.

The conference language will be English with French simultaneous translation. The French translation will be not available for online participants.

Post Date
Apr 18, 2023
Last Update
Apr 18, 2023