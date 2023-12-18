WtE ensures the integrity of the recycling chain by filtering contaminated refuse, preventing harmful substances from entering the cycle of product manufacturing and safeguarding the quality of recycled materials. Bisphenol A, for example, an endocrine disruptor and reproductive toxic substance, is used as a color developer in thermal paper, typically used for sales receipts. Since thermal paper is typically recycled, it contaminates other paper products and, therefore, hampers the whole recycling chain. Another example is parabens, chemicals that scientific studies suggest can disrupt hormones in the body and harm fertility and reproductive organs, affect birth outcomes, and increase the risk of cancer, are used as preservatives to stop mold and bacteria growth that could spoil a product. If a plastic bottle containing parabens is recycled, it could contaminate other plastics, and even worse, come into contact with consumers.



In a WtE plant, those waste streams are destroyed thermically for some, or isolated with the flue gas treatment residues for others.