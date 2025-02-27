Bunting has developed a new Electromagnetic Dry Filter to capture free fine iron from powders. High-intensity magnetic separation generates ultra-strong magnetic fields to trap iron particles in difficult-to-process fine materials. The new technology improves magnetic separation in a wide range of applications in mineral processing, chemical and pharmaceutical production, ceramics and recycling.

A specially designed electromagnetic coil inside a centrally located vibrating canister is used in the electromagnetic dry filter. The coil generates between 3,500 and 5,000 Gauss in the canister, which is then concentrated at the points of the matrix to reach peaks of up to 12,000 Gauss.