Waste Sorting : Bunting introduces advanced high-intensity electromagnetic dry filter
Bunting has developed a new Electromagnetic Dry Filter to capture free fine iron from powders. High-intensity magnetic separation generates ultra-strong magnetic fields to trap iron particles in difficult-to-process fine materials. The new technology improves magnetic separation in a wide range of applications in mineral processing, chemical and pharmaceutical production, ceramics and recycling.
A specially designed electromagnetic coil inside a centrally located vibrating canister is used in the electromagnetic dry filter. The coil generates between 3,500 and 5,000 Gauss in the canister, which is then concentrated at the points of the matrix to reach peaks of up to 12,000 Gauss.
Enhanced separation of magnetically susceptible particles is achieved by ultra-high magnetic fields and multiple magnetic capture points on the matrix. The separation efficiency is much higher than permanent magnetic separators using neodymium rare earth permanent tube magnets. Many rare earth magnetic separators have problems with bridging, ratholing and poor flowability due to particle size and shape, electrostatic charges and environmental factors such as moisture.
The Electromagnetic Dry Filter is particularly suitable for magnetic particle cleaning of high quality fine powders, especially when processed and produced in controlled batches.
Process times and integration of the Electromagnetic Dry Filter into a production line are controlled by a separate Siemens S7-1200 PLC and Human Machine Interface (HMI). To simplify maintenance and reduce production downtime, the Electromagnetic Dry Filter is equipped with a built-in crane to remove the centrally located matrix canister for inspection or cleaning.
"The development of the Electromagnetic Dry Filter has been customer driven," explains Adrian Coleman, Bunting's Technical Director. "The processing of powders is often challenging due to the way the materials behave. Our design engineers have taken these challenges into account when designing the Electromagnetic Dry Filter, focusing on good powder flow whilst maximising magnetic separation."