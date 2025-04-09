KOBELCO Construction Machinery Europe B.V. (KCME), a wholly owned subsidiary of KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co. Japan and dedicated to the sales and service of crawler excavators, demolition excavators and crawler cranes, is pleased to announce that Bay Christensen A/S has joined Erenfred Pedersen A/S (EP) as part of the official Kobelco dealer network in Denmark, further strengthening our presence in the region.

With over 40 years of experience, Bay Christensen A/S has built a strong reputation in the sale and service of light to heavy construction and landscaping equipment. Their commitment to quality customer service, technical expertise and strong brand partnerships make them a perfect addition to the Kobelco family. In the future, Bay Christensen will specialise in heavy excavators, ensuring that customers receive the best support for large projects and demanding applications.

At the same time, Erenfred Pedersen A/S will continue as the exclusive dealer for Kobelco mini excavators, serving customers looking for compact and versatile equipment. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the market, EP will provide specialised sales, service and support for the Kobelco mini excavator range.