Training and education are expanding in 2025 through a partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). Attendees can now access hands-on courses that offer certification in high-demand areas across two full days of instruction.

The broader conference schedule addresses sector-specific challenges, from municipal waste to organics and food recovery. The 10th Annual Food Recovery Forum and the 13th Annual Organics Recycling Conference will feature organizations like Feeding America, NRDC, and ReFED, discussing circular economy solutions, food donation logistics, and organic waste innovations.

Additionally, the Waste360 Investor Summit, now in its 10th year, provides a platform for financial leaders to unpack M&A activity, emerging EPR trends, and investment opportunities in the circular economy.

“The waste management and recycling industry plays a vital role in efficiency and safety, with professionals across every sector constantly seeking innovations and discovering practices that will shape the future of waste management,” says Marc Acampora, Market Leader for WasteExpo. “This year's lineup of conference sessions showcases the newest advancements empowering professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and actively drive positive change with actionable solutions to environmental challenges and operational efficiencies.”



Registration is open now for WasteExpo 2025, SWANA certification courses, and all co-located events. Full exhibitor listings and the comprehensive conference agenda are available at www.wasteexpo.com.