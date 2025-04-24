Spotlight on Innovation : WasteExpo 2025: Innovation takes center stage in the evolving world of waste management
Returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 6–8 (with the conference beginning May 5), WasteExpo remains North America’s leading event for professionals in solid waste, recycling, organics recovery, and sustainability. With attendees from nearly 100 countries and over 600 exhibitors, this year’s show promises to highlight game-changing technologies and processes poised to shift industry standards.
From electric collection vehicles to AI-integrated platforms, innovation takes the driver’s seat. Standout technologies include McNeilus' Volterra electric front loader truck, Mill’s odorless food recycler, and WastAway’s advanced waste-to-fuel conversion. Companies like Zappa Stewart and Matter are also debuting smart software solutions for liquid waste solidification and AI-assisted sensing, respectively.
A newly enhanced event platform and mobile app will streamline attendee experience with real-time wayfinding, interactive booth navigation, and tailored matchmaking features.
Visionaries and voices: Strategic dialogues
Thought leadership will shine through dedicated Spotlight Sessions, featuring influential voices tackling both macro- and micro-level industry challenges. The CEO Spotlight welcomes Patrick Dovigi, CEO of GFL Environmental, to share insights into scaling one of North America’s largest environmental services firms.
Additional panels will explore public sector innovation in smart waste systems, cultural leadership in business success via the NWRA Women’s Council Panel, and expert takes on fleet optimization in the EREF Spotlight.
Celebrating industry champions and community spirit
Connection and recognition take center stage with a lineup of engaging events beginning May 5. The WasteExpo Welcome Reception at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers live entertainment, refreshments, and a celebratory kickoff for attendees.
The prestigious NWRA Awards Gala, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, will spotlight standout contributors across the waste and recycling sectors. Meanwhile, the Waste360 Awards will honor this year’s “40 Under 40” and “Women Who Inspire,” while creative expression meets sustainability at the Waste360 TRASHION Show, where fashion meets reuse and recycling.
The EREF Charitable Auction returns as a marquee philanthropic moment, supporting scientific research in sustainable resource management.
Knowledge, certification, and practical learning
Training and education are expanding in 2025 through a partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA). Attendees can now access hands-on courses that offer certification in high-demand areas across two full days of instruction.
The broader conference schedule addresses sector-specific challenges, from municipal waste to organics and food recovery. The 10th Annual Food Recovery Forum and the 13th Annual Organics Recycling Conference will feature organizations like Feeding America, NRDC, and ReFED, discussing circular economy solutions, food donation logistics, and organic waste innovations.
Additionally, the Waste360 Investor Summit, now in its 10th year, provides a platform for financial leaders to unpack M&A activity, emerging EPR trends, and investment opportunities in the circular economy.
“The waste management and recycling industry plays a vital role in efficiency and safety, with professionals across every sector constantly seeking innovations and discovering practices that will shape the future of waste management,” says Marc Acampora, Market Leader for WasteExpo. “This year's lineup of conference sessions showcases the newest advancements empowering professionals to stay ahead of industry trends and actively drive positive change with actionable solutions to environmental challenges and operational efficiencies.”
Registration is open now for WasteExpo 2025, SWANA certification courses, and all co-located events. Full exhibitor listings and the comprehensive conference agenda are available at www.wasteexpo.com.