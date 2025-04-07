The world is experiencing a raw materials crisis: more than 100 billion tonnes of raw materials are consumed every year, but more than 90% of the raw materials used are not recycled. An alarming figure highlighted by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Rising CO₂ costs, volatile commodity prices and geopolitical uncertainties are putting additional pressure on companies to manage resources more carefully.

Circularity is seen as a key lever for a sustainable future. An analysis by consultancy Material Economics shows that Europe could save 450 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent by 2030 through closed-loop materials systems - equivalent to 8% of current emissions. In the long term, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation predicts that up to 45% of emissions could be avoided through a closed-loop economy.

There is also huge economic potential in this shift: EY estimates that using secondary raw materials reduces energy consumption by 20-90%, saves large amounts of water and could save European businesses up to €465 billion a year in material costs. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) also expects the transition to a circular economy to create seven to eight million new jobs worldwide by 2030. An increasing number of use cases show that circularity not only makes environmental sense, but also makes economic sense. Germany's Cabka Group, for example, says it produces pallets and crates from around 150,000 tonnes of recycled plastic each year, demonstrating how waste can be turned into valuable products.