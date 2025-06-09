Producing high-quality recycled pellets from complex input materials, such as multilayer films consisting of PE-PA or PE-EVOH, poses a significant challenge to the recycling process. This is where the new TwinPro comes in with its highly efficient homogenisation process.

The first stage of homogenisation takes place in the preconditioning unit (PCU), where the input material is shredded, heated, dried, compacted and buffered. Optimised material preparation at the outset of the recycling process lays the foundation for consistently high-quality end products. Thanks to patented Counter Current® technology, the extruder is continuously filled with heated and pre-compacted material via a direct tangential coupling to the PCU. Even with low-bulk-density material such as film waste, the PCU is able to deliver full throughput. The PCU can process an exceptionally wide range of input materials with bulk densities of 30 to 800 grams per litre in a single work step without the need for separate agglomeration, weighing or a stuffing unit.

This is followed by intensive homogenisation in the twin-screw extruder. This process is essential for multi-layer films, ensuring the different polymer types are mixed as effectively as possible. This produces recycled pellets with the improved mechanical properties needed for reuse in multi-layer films. 'Our TwinPro once again proves that EREMA is a leader not only in single-screw extruders, but also in high-performance twin-screw solutions, thanks to our proven preconditioning unit,' says Markus Huber-Lindinger.

EREMA spent two years researching, testing and further developing the twin-screw extruder concept presented at K 2022. In close collaboration with customers, they have developed a series production solution that excels at recycling demanding multi-layer production waste. The technology also opens up new possibilities for thin-walled post-consumer regrind material.

"The TwinPro sees us bring a new product to market, and couple our unique PCU featuring Counter Current® technology directly to a twin-screw extruder for the first time," says Markus Huber-Lindinger, Managing Director at EREMA. "As a result, this system sets new standards for specific recycling tasks. During development, we focused especially on combining our strengths in material processing with the advantages of a twin-screw extruder."