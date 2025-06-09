K 2025 : Revolutionising plastics recycling: EREMA Launches TwinPro for High-Quality Recycled Pellets
EREMA spent two years researching, testing and further developing the twin-screw extruder concept presented at K 2022. In close collaboration with customers, they have developed a series production solution that excels at recycling demanding multi-layer films from production waste. This technology also opens up new possibilities for thin-walled post-consumer regrind material.
"The TwinPro sees us bring a new product to market, and couple our unique PCU featuring Counter Current® technology directly to a twin-screw extruder for the first time," says Markus Huber-Lindinger, Managing Director at EREMA. "As a result, this system sets new standards for specific recycling tasks. During development, we focused especially on combining our strengths in material processing with the advantages of a twin-screw extruder."
Single-step homogenisation of low-density film for best recycled pellet quality.
Producing high-quality recycled pellets from complex input materials, such as multilayer films consisting of PE-PA or PE-EVOH, poses a significant challenge to the recycling process. This is where the new TwinPro comes in with its highly efficient homogenisation process.
The first stage of homogenisation takes place in the preconditioning unit (PCU), where the input material is shredded, heated, dried, compacted and buffered. Optimised material preparation at the outset of the recycling process lays the foundation for consistently high-quality end products. Thanks to patented Counter Current® technology, the extruder is continuously filled with heated and pre-compacted material via a direct tangential coupling to the PCU. Even with low-bulk-density material such as film waste, the PCU is able to deliver full throughput. The PCU can process an exceptionally wide range of input materials with bulk densities of 30 to 800 grams per litre in a single work step without the need for separate agglomeration, weighing or a stuffing unit.
This is followed by intensive homogenisation in the twin-screw extruder. This process is essential for multi-layer films, ensuring the different polymer types are mixed as effectively as possible. This produces recycled pellets with the improved mechanical properties needed for reuse in multi-layer films. 'Our TwinPro once again proves that EREMA is a leader not only in single-screw extruders, but also in high-performance twin-screw solutions, thanks to our proven preconditioning unit,' says Markus Huber-Lindinger.
Reliable feeding of thin-walled post-consumer regrind material
Originally developed for complex film waste, the TwinPro now enables twin-screw extruders to be used for the recycling of 3D packaging. The trend towards thinner wall thicknesses in plastic packaging places greater demands on extrusion technology. One particular application is the processing of PP flakes that have been sorted and hot-washed from thin-walled packaging, such as yoghurt tubs. This application is challenging due to the input material's very low bulk density and possible moisture fluctuations. However, the TwinPro can easily process this type of packaging, which often causes problems with the material feed on conventional twin-screw systems due to its low weight and high volume. Furthermore, the PCU reliably removes residual moisture from the washing process and deodorises the material.
Advanced Recycling, powered by EREMA
In the current campaign, 'Edvanced Recycling: EREMA Prime Solutions for Advanced Recycling', EREMA presents a wide range of advanced plastics recycling solutions. With more than 40 years of experience and practical application expertise, EREMA systems consistently deliver high-quality recycled pellets that meet precise quality specifications, ranging from food and cosmetic grade to more straightforward applications. Edvanced Recycling demonstrates how EREMA collaborates with its customers to sustainably increase the proportion of recycled materials used in new plastic products. All the information is available online at edvanced.erema.com.
Find out more and visit EREMA at K 2025: Hall 9, Stand: C09 , and at the Edvanced Recycling Centre. Outdoor Area CE03.